Navellier & Associates Inc Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific stock traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.16. 248,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.04 and its 200-day moving average is $198.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.