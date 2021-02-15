Navellier & Associates Inc Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,382,000 after purchasing an additional 609,041 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,156,000 after purchasing an additional 502,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after purchasing an additional 202,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,503,000 after purchasing an additional 173,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $198.60. 95,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,365. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.53 and a 200 day moving average of $207.24.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

