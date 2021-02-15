Navellier & Associates Inc Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,938 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,144,000 after buying an additional 32,935,191 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,356,000 after buying an additional 1,430,271 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,891,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,587,000 after buying an additional 165,180 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,776,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after buying an additional 62,558 shares during the period. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 1,564,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after buying an additional 64,050 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VIPS traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 130,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,609,721. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

