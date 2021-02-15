Navellier & Associates Inc Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.4% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.18 on Monday, reaching $591.29. The company had a trading volume of 57,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,645. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $544.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,499,111 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

