Navellier & Associates Inc Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the period. EPAM Systems comprises 1.4% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $1,407,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,759,525. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

NYSE EPAM traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $400.27. 4,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,041. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $400.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

