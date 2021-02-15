Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases Shares of 17,277 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -504.36 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $245.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.31.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,198,423 shares of company stock worth $223,722,895 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Summit Insights raised CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

