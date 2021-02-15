Navellier & Associates Inc Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Generac by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Generac by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.46.

NYSE GNRC traded up $10.73 on Monday, hitting $326.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,300. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $330.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

