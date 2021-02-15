Navellier & Associates Inc Raises Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 54.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 5.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in RingCentral by 2.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in RingCentral by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in RingCentral by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.30.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total value of $944,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total transaction of $146,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,660.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 205,354 shares of company stock valued at $67,571,975 over the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RNG traded up $11.25 on Monday, reaching $443.29. 27,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,228. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.62. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.85 and a fifty-two week high of $446.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

