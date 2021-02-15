Navellier & Associates Inc Raises Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.53. The company had a trading volume of 66,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,310. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average is $74.67.

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 63,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $4,474,753.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $2,006,857.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 338,261 shares of company stock valued at $25,923,701. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

