Navellier & Associates Inc Raises Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,281,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $201,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,233. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,780 shares of company stock worth $4,155,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.55. 19,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.72. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

