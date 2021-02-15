Navellier & Associates Inc Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2,121.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 1.6% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,004,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after purchasing an additional 258,375 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,019,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,574,000 after purchasing an additional 126,880 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,983,000 after purchasing an additional 115,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $15.61 on Monday, reaching $544.08. 12,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,314. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $545.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

