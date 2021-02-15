Navellier & Associates Inc Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 527.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 80,954 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.6% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $93.77. 1,992,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,229,652. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average is $85.52. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 126.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

