Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 1,160 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR stock traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.06. The stock had a trading volume of 71,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.13. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

