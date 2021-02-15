Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 2,243 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,436 shares of company stock worth $1,646,174. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.22. 59,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,124. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average is $78.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

