Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 5,197 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Navellier & Associates Inc lowered its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.30% of Universal worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Universal by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 7.5% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.42. 14,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,772. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

