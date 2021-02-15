Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 5,957 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $331,140,000 after buying an additional 97,451 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in DexCom by 991.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after buying an additional 605,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $180,222,000 after buying an additional 27,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,693,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,685,846.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 6,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.35.

DXCM traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $412.56. 82,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,479. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $374.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

