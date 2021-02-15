Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 990 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Navellier & Associates Inc trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,987 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.64. 172,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $179.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.90. The company has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

