Navellier & Associates Inc Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $352.75. 155,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $363.33 and its 200-day moving average is $360.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

