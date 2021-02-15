Navellier & Associates Inc Trims Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,779 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.10% of Digital Turbine worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Digital Turbine by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APPS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

NASDAQ APPS traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $85.59. The company had a trading volume of 102,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,872. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 285.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $97.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

