Navellier & Associates Inc Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 525,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $274,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in NVIDIA by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $11.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $598.45. 555,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,967,269. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $611.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $370.44 billion, a PE ratio of 97.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $534.64 and a 200 day moving average of $519.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.