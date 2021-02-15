Naviaddress Achieves Market Cap of $41,778.78 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00070390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $488.53 or 0.01004372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00054185 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.62 or 0.05332258 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00025078 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00037305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars.

