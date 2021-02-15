NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $131.76 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00008378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00269237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00086327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00077374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00090032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.30 or 0.00414270 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00187680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,874,283 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

