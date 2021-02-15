Neo Price Up 72.6% Over Last Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $44.58 or 0.00091663 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded up 72.6% against the dollar. Neo has a market cap of $3.14 billion and approximately $2.52 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00060179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.07 or 0.00273578 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00082909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00093603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.70 or 0.00408502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00186024 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,582.64 or 0.87546057 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars.

