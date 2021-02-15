NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,011 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of NeoGenomics worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC raised shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $59.88 on Monday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,995.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 130,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $6,311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,848.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 52,926 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $2,391,725.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,152,787.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,809 shares of company stock worth $14,338,460 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

