Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021


Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

NTOIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, October 26th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $34.76 on Monday. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $39.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

