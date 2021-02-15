Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

NTOIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, October 26th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $34.76 on Monday. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $39.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

