Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY opened at $113.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $122.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

