NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,081 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of NetApp worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in NetApp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $69.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.66. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Loop Capital raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Summit Insights raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.