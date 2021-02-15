Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 806,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $435,852,000 after acquiring an additional 299,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $524,099,000 after acquiring an additional 275,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 371.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $142,323,000 after acquiring an additional 224,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $556.52. 154,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981,879. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $531.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $246.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.