NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225,001 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of NetScout Systems worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 105.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTCT. Lake Street Capital lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.