Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the January 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 144.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the third quarter worth $67,000.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

NML traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,962. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0148 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.