Neutrino USD (USDN) Achieves Market Cap of $149.02 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $149.02 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00059723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00272506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00085703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00091955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00094381 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.19 or 0.00407035 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.00185338 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 148,488,436 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,487,889 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

