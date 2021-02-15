New Gold Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James set a $2.25 target price on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 1,446,238 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,139,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 463,610 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 50,947 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.