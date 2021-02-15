New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 841.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 71,495.9% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 759,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,565,000 after acquiring an additional 758,571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 320.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 761,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,897,000 after acquiring an additional 580,640 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5,994.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 509,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,677,000 after acquiring an additional 501,174 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,894,000 after acquiring an additional 497,046 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,667,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,411,000 after acquiring an additional 474,197 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.56.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $195.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.53. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $197.56.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

