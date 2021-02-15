New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 618,500 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the January 14th total of 888,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NUPMF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 108,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,866. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. New Pacific Metals has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

About New Pacific Metals

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ­ Department, Bolivia.

