New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) Short Interest Update

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 384,700 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the January 14th total of 558,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 645.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,514,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,573,000 after buying an additional 1,311,733 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,609,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,328,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NPA traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 45,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,734. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68. New Providence Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $25.37.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

