New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.76.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $65.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.