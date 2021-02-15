New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.48. New Residential Investment posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRZ. Compass Point began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 364,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 156,209 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 525,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 354,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $9.74. 240,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,532,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

