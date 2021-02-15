Newscrypto Market Cap Tops $15.58 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $15.58 million and approximately $464,237.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00060064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00272974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00085003 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00091345 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00093713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.42 or 0.00417525 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00186539 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

Newscrypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

