Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nexien BioPharma stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. Nexien BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10.

Nexien BioPharma Company Profile

Nexien BioPharma, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, and pre-clinical and clinical pathways to address a range of medical conditions and disorders. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc in September 2018.

