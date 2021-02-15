Nexo Price Tops $1.69 (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Nexo has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a market cap of $944.80 million and $21.06 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00068433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.08 or 0.00945884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00051086 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.58 or 0.05173644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00025371 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00018358 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00035900 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

NEXO is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Nexo Coin Trading

Nexo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.