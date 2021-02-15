Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter.

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,753,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $545,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,879.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,108 shares of company stock worth $4,290,354 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NXST stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.05. 9,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

