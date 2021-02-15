NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Hits $0.0650 on Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $404,924.87 and approximately $17,874.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,473.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $702.40 or 0.01479570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.17 or 0.00499598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00043051 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004179 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.