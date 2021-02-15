NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 4,497 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,349 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,599 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 36,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 417,405 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $45,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

Shares of ABT opened at $128.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $227.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

