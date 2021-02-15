NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 5,419 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

RDVY opened at $42.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

