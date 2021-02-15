NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $381,918,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $182,749,000 after purchasing an additional 417,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $492,232,000 after purchasing an additional 321,008 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 876,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,224,000 after acquiring an additional 305,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,207,401. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UNH opened at $328.24 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $311.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

