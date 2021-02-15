NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 547 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,554.9% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

CAT stock opened at $197.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $200.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

