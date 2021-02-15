NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,302 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $61.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.86. The company has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

