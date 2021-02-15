NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $982,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

Shares of BLK opened at $722.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $728.51 and its 200 day moving average is $648.50. The company has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,887 shares of company stock worth $29,822,320. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

