NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.40% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000.

NYSEARCA:ROUS opened at $37.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $37.14.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.