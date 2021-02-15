NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $118,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $591,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

